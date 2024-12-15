Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand dominated the Hamilton Test against England, with Matt Henry and O'Rourke taking four and three wickets respectively.

Pacers and batters put New Zealand in a commanding position (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Hamilton Test: All-round New Zealand in complete command vs England

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:06 am Dec 15, 2024

What's the story Pacers and batters put New Zealand in a commanding position on Day 2 of the third Test against England in Hamilton. The visitors were bundled out for 143, losing their last eight wickets for just 66 runs. This meant they were trailing by a mammoth 204 runs as New Zealand posted 347/10 batting first. The Kiwis have started strongly in the third innings as well with the scorecard reading 136/3 at stumps on Day 2.

England innings

O'Rourke, Henry dismantle England's top order

Matt Henry struck early in England's innings, getting both openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the fifth over. O'Rourke was the chief architect of England's collapse, claiming three important wickets. He got rid of ICC's top-ranked Test batters Harry Brook and Joe Root during a fiery post-lunch spell. His first victim was Jacob Bethell. While Henry dismissed four batters, Mitchell Santner and O'Rourke finished with three wickets apiece.

Early setbacks

England struggled to claim New Zealand's final wicket

Before their batting collapse, England found it hard to claim New Zealand's last wicket. The home side resumed at 315/9 and added 32 runs before Santner was bowled for 76 by Potts. O'Rourke remained unbeaten on five, contributing to a frustrating final-wicket partnership of 44 for England. Potts, who replaced Chris Woakes in the England XI, bowled a stellar spell and took four vital wickets. Gus Atkinson also dismissed three batters.

NZ response

Another strong start for NZ

The Kiwis were again off to a fine start with openers Tom Latham (19) and Will Young (60) adding 35 runs. The latter then stitched an 80-run stand with fellow half-centurion Kane Williamson (50*) as the hosts finished the day at 136/3. New Zealand are now in complete command, having extended their overall lead to 340 runs. While Ben Stokes took two wickets, Atkinson drew the first blood.

Henry

Another four-fer for Henry

Henry was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, taking four wickets for 48 runs (13.4 overs). This was his second four-fer of the series as he claimed 4/84 in the series opener. The pacer, who made his debut in 2015, now has 118 wickets across 30 Tests at 29.82 (5W: 4). As per ESPNcricinfo, 36 of his scalps have come against England at 33.27 as he recorded his best figures against them.

Potts

Four-fer for Potts as well

As mentioned, Potts was the pick of the England bowlers, claiming 4/48 across 13.4 overs. The pacer has now raced to 35 wickets across 10 Tests at 29-plus. 18 of his wickets have come against the Kiwis at 24-plus. As per ESPNcricinfo, with his four-fer in the Hamilton Test, Potts has raced to 242 First-Class wickets at 24-plus.

Santner

1,000 runs for Santner

Santner perished for 76 off 117 balls, having smoked 10 fours and two sixes. He went past 1,000 (now 1,017) runs across 30 Tests at 25.42 (50s: 4, 100: 1). 225 of his runs have come against England at 56.25. The tally also includes his solitary Test ton. The left-arm spinner, who later claimed 3/7 across three overs, took his tally of 70 Test scalps at 34.87.