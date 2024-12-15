Summarize Simplifying... In short Arshdeep Singh, a standout in domestic cricket, has expressed his ambition to play Test cricket for India.

His desire is driven by his early red-ball experience (Image source: X/@ICC)

Arshdeep Singh expresses desire to represent India in Test cricket

What's the story Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has said he wants to play Test cricket for the country. He made the revelation during the 'Champions's session at Agenda AajTak on December 14, 2024. Although he debuted in T20Is in July 2022 and played ODIs later, Arshdeep is yet to get a Test call-up. His desire is driven by his early red-ball experience and a chat with Jasprit Bumrah, India's Test vice-captain.

Arshdeep's impressive domestic performances and Raina's praise

Notably, Arshdeep has been phenomenal in domestic cricket, especially in the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy. In the 2024 Duleep Trophy, he was among the top five wicket-takers with 13 wickets from three matches. His skills and potential for Test cricket have been lauded by World Cup-winning all-rounder Suresh Raina, who likened him to legendary Indian left-arm seamers like Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra.

Raina believes Arshdeep should have been in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Raina had said that Arshdeep should have been part of India's squad for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He emphasized Arshdeep's height and swing capabilities, saying, "He is six foot four, he has good swing, reverse swing." Despite the endorsement and speculation of his inclusion, Arshdeep wasn't picked for the series. Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy made their Test debuts against Australia instead.

Arshdeep's T20I success and Raina's future predictions

Arshdeep has made a name for himself as one of the best T20 bowlers in the world. He was instrumental in India's T20 World Cup win and became India's most successful fast bowler in T20Is with 95 wickets in 60 matches. Going forward, Raina stressed Arshdeep would be an asset in the upcoming series against England as he can get breakthroughs with both new and old balls.