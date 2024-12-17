Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from T20I cricket, is facing scrutiny due to a series of low scores in recent matches.

His shift from opening to batting at number six is believed to be a contributing factor.

Amidst rumors of his retirement from ODI cricket after the ICC Champions Trophy, his future in Test cricket remains uncertain if his performance doesn't improve. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a paltry 10 runs by Pat Cummins

Rohit Sharma's 'gloves act' sparks retirement rumors

By Parth Dhall 03:17 pm Dec 17, 202403:17 pm

What's the story Indian captain Rohit Sharma's recent performance in the third Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane, has fueled speculation about his Test cricket future. After getting out for a paltry 10 runs by Pat Cummins, a disappointed Sharma threw his gloves near the Indian dugout. This led to widespread speculation on social media about a possible retirement from Test cricket.

Batting woes

Pujara attributes Sharma's struggles to batting position change

Speaking to Star Sports, Cheteshwar Pujara said Sharma's woes stemmed from his change in position. "He has been opening the innings, now he's batting at number six. That is for the team, but I still feel that when you are so much used to opening the innings and when you have to wait, then you put yourself in that doubt," Pujara explained.

Performance decline

Sharma's form under scrutiny after series of low scores

Sharma's form has been a cause of concern as he has managed to score just 152 runs from 13 innings since September, with just a solitary half-century. His performance started deteriorating drastically after scoring two centuries against England earlier this year. This includes abysmal outings versus Bangladesh and New Zealand at home, and a disappointing series in Australia.

Uncertain future

Sharma's future in Test cricket uncertain

Earlier this year, Sharma retired from T20I cricket after guiding India to the ICC T20 World Cup title. There are also rumors of him retiring from ODI cricket after the ICC Champions Trophy next year. If his performance doesn't improve in the remaining matches of the series, selectors may reconsider his place when India's next World Test Championship cycle begins in July.