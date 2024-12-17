Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Gill are working hard to improve their game, focusing on their weaknesses in recent net sessions.

Kohli, Gill failed to score runs in first innings in Brisbane

Brisbane Test: Kohli, Gill toil in extra net session

What's the story Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill had an extra net session at The Gabba, Brisbane, on Tuesday. The session was held during Day 4 of the 3rd Test against Australia, as KL Rahul batted. Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said that the purpose of this additional training was to get both players back in form after failing to score runs in the ongoing series.

Kohli's struggle against off-stump deliveries

Kohli's recent dismissals have highlighted his weakness against balls outside the off-stump. On Monday, he was dismissed for a mere three runs after chasing a wide delivery from Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood. Notably, it was the fourth instance (in five innings) of Kohli falling to a similar delivery. Singh stressed, "India need Virat and Gill to fire."

Kohli's training session focuses on drives

During the net session, Kohli faced deliveries from the likes of Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna. His training revolved around improving his drives and leaving balls outside off-stump. Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate were present to assist him.

Gill's struggles outside Asia

Gill also participated in the net session after getting out for one run off three balls by Mitchell Starc. The former has struggled to score outside Asia, not hitting a 50-plus since his 91-run innings at The Gabba in 2021. Critics have also raised questions over Kohli's form, with Allan Border suggesting he might have "lost that edge." Michael Vaughan observed Kohli has been dismissed by balls he could have left alone.