Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma's shift from opening to middle order in Test cricket is under scrutiny after modest scores and repeated dismissals by Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Fellow cricketer Pujara suggests Sharma's accustomed opening position may be impacting his performance, as waiting to bat could create self-doubt.

Despite Sharma's absence, KL Rahul has stepped up, contributing significantly to India's performance.

Rohit has struggled in the ongoing series

Should Rohit Sharma return to open in Tests? Pujara opines

By Parth Dhall 02:16 pm Dec 17, 202402:16 pm

What's the story Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has blamed Rohit Sharma's dip in performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia to the change in his batting position. Sharma, a traditional opener, has pushed himself to number six to accommodate KL Rahul at the top. Pujara feels the change has disturbed Sharma's rhythm and played a major role in his struggles at the crease.

Sharma missed the Border-Gavaskar series opener in Perth due to the birth of his second child. Therefore, Rahul earned a promotion and batted at the top alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. The duo stitched a match-winning double-century stand in Perth, which added to Rahul's retention as an opener. On the other hand, Rohit has had modest returns in the middle order, with his scores reading 3, 6, and 10 so far. Meanwhile, Rahul scored a pivotal 84 for India in Brisbane.

Sharma's dismissal by Cummins sparks debate

On Day 4 of the ongoing 3rd Test in Brisbane, Sharma was sent back for a paltry 10 runs by Australian captain Pat Cummins. Notably, Cummins sent Sharma back to the pavilion for the sixth time in 12 innings. Pujara broke down this dismissal on Star Sports, saying, "It wasn't a length where you can drive... He should have defended that ball, allowed it to come to him rather than going for it."

Pujara elaborates on Sharma's batting order shift

Pujara further explained how the batting order change could be affecting Sharma's performance. "He has been opening the innings, now he's batting at number six... when you are so much used to opening the innings and when you have to wait, then you put yourself in that doubt," he said. This insight suggests a player's accustomed position can greatly influence their mindset and performance on the field.