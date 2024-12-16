1st T20I: Mahedi Hasan decimates West Indies with career-best 4/13
Bangladesh scripted a historic win in the first T20I against West Indies on December 16, 2024. This is their first away win against the Caribbean side. The match took place at Arnos Vale Stadium and was played on Bangladesh's Victory Day, making their achievement even more special. Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan was the star of Bangladesh's triumph as his four-fer helped the Tigers defend a target of 148. Here are his stats.
Mahedi's career-best figures lead Bangladesh to victory
WI's chase started on a tought note with Taskin Ahmed sending Brandon King early. Mahedi then took center stage, sending Nicholas Pooran and Johnson Charles in the third and fifth overs respectively. His brilliant performance continued into the seventh over where he sent Roston Chase back and Andre Fletcher. This reduced the hosts to 62/7. Though skipper Rovman Powell led WI's fightback with a valiant 60, his team was eventually folded for 140.
Key partnerships fuel Bangladesh's innings
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's innings was strengthened by important partnerships between their players. Soumya Sarkar (43) and Jaker Ali Anik (27) stitched a crucial 57-run partnership, while Shamim Hossain (27) and Mahedi Hasan contributed (26*) a vital 49 runs for the sixth wicket. These partnerships helped stabilize the team's innings after the early dismissals of Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Litton Das. The visitors eventually finished at 147/6.
Career-best figures for Mahedi
Mahedi, who was exceptional throughout his spell, finished with figures worth 4/71 in eight overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his maiden four-fer in the format as the off-spinner has now raced to 42 wickets from 52 games at a brilliant economy rate of 6.60 . Notably, the off-spinner has claimed eight wickets from five T20Is against WI with his economy being 5.75.
Bangladesh's 1st away T20I win against West Indies
Notably, this was Bangladesh's first away win against the West Indies in T20Is. The Men in Maroon have hosted Bangladesh in five completed T20Is before, winning four of them. This triumph is a turning point for the Tigers, who have now shown they can win on foreign soil against strong opponents like the West Indies.