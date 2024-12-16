Summarize Simplifying... In short In the first T20I, Mahedi Hasan's career-best 4/13 led Bangladesh to a historic first away win against the West Indies.

Despite a valiant 60 from Rovman Powell, the West Indies were folded for 140, unable to chase Bangladesh's score, bolstered by key partnerships.

This victory marks a significant turning point for Bangladesh, demonstrating their ability to triumph on foreign soil against formidable opponents. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bangladesh won by seven runs thanks to Mahedi (Image source: X/@BCBtigers)

1st T20I: Mahedi Hasan decimates West Indies with career-best 4/13

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:55 am Dec 16, 202410:55 am

What's the story Bangladesh scripted a historic win in the first T20I against West Indies on December 16, 2024. This is their first away win against the Caribbean side. The match took place at Arnos Vale Stadium and was played on Bangladesh's Victory Day, making their achievement even more special. Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan was the star of Bangladesh's triumph as his four-fer helped the Tigers defend a target of 148. Here are his stats.

Player performance

Mahedi's career-best figures lead Bangladesh to victory

WI's chase started on a tought note with Taskin Ahmed sending Brandon King early. Mahedi then took center stage, sending Nicholas Pooran and Johnson Charles in the third and fifth overs respectively. His brilliant performance continued into the seventh over where he sent Roston Chase back and Andre Fletcher. This reduced the hosts to 62/7. Though skipper Rovman Powell led WI's fightback with a valiant 60, his team was eventually folded for 140.

Match progression

Key partnerships fuel Bangladesh's innings

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's innings was strengthened by important partnerships between their players. Soumya Sarkar (43) and Jaker Ali Anik (27) stitched a crucial 57-run partnership, while Shamim Hossain (27) and Mahedi Hasan contributed (26*) a vital 49 runs for the sixth wicket. These partnerships helped stabilize the team's innings after the early dismissals of Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Litton Das. The visitors eventually finished at 147/6.

Mahedi

Career-best figures for Mahedi

Mahedi, who was exceptional throughout his spell, finished with figures worth 4/71 in eight overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his maiden four-fer in the format as the off-spinner has now raced to 42 wickets from 52 games at a brilliant economy rate of 6.60 . Notably, the off-spinner has claimed eight wickets from five T20Is against WI with his economy being 5.75.

Historic victory

Bangladesh's 1st away T20I win against West Indies

Notably, this was Bangladesh's first away win against the West Indies in T20Is. The Men in Maroon have hosted Bangladesh in five completed T20Is before, winning four of them. This triumph is a turning point for the Tigers, who have now shown they can win on foreign soil against strong opponents like the West Indies.