Bangladesh won by seven runs despite Powell's efforts (Image source: X/@ICC)

Rovman Powell slams his third T20I fifty vs Bangladesh: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:21 am Dec 16, 202410:21 am

What's the story In a nail-biting finish, Bangladesh clinched a seven-run victory over West Indies in the first T20I at Arnos Vale Ground. The match was a milestone as it was West Indies's first international game in St Vincent in a decade. Despite Rovman Powell's impressive 60-run innings off just 35 balls, his team fell short of victory when he was dismissed in the final over.

A captain's knock from Powell

Chasing a tricky 148, WI suffered a shocking collapse thanks to Mahedi Hasan's 4/13. Despite being reduced to 62/7, the West Indies found hope in a 67-run stand between Powell (60) and Romario Shepherd (22). The former partnership the stand with some breathtaking shots. In the process, he also brought up a fine half-century.

Hasan Mahmud's last-over heroics seal win for Bangladesh

Hasan Mahmud turned out to be the hero for Bangladesh, defending nine runs in the final over. The last over started with West Indies needing 10 runs to win. However, Mahmud dismissed both Powell and Alzarri Joseph, tipping the scales in his team's favor. His dismissal of Powell was especially important as it was Bangladesh captain Litton Das's fifth dismissal of the game. WI were hence folded for 140 in 19.5 overs.

Third fifty against Bangladesh for Powell

Powell hit five fours and four maximums en route to his 60 off 35 balls. He has now raced to 1,739 T20I runs at 26.34. The tally includes eight fifties and a ton. The dasher owns a strike rate of 141.84. As per ESPNcricinfo, Powell now has 276 runs in 10 matches versus Bangladesh at 46 (50s: 3). Meanwhile, Powell scored his fourth T20I fifty as captain.

Bangladesh's batting struggles and late stability

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh could only manage 147 for six wickets. The team was rocked early with Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Litton Das falling cheaply. However, a crucial 57-run partnership between Soumya Sarkar (43) and Jaker Ali Anik (27) steadied the innings. Later, Shamim Hossain (27) and Mahedi Hasan (26*) added a vital 49 runs for the sixth wicket to lend some late stability to their innings.

Bangladesh's 1st T20I win against West Indies in 6 years

The match ended with Bangladesh winning their first T20I against West Indies in six years. The win was special as it was Bangladesh's Victory Day and added to the celebrations back home. The nail-biting contest kept the full house at Arnos Vale Ground on their toes till the last moment. This was also Bangladesh's maiden away T20I triumph over West Indies.