WPL 2025: Uncapped Indian players to watch out for
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction will be held in Bengaluru on December 15. 120 players will be up for grabs, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) raising the teams' overall purse to ₹15 crore. The five teams participating are Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW), and Gujarat Giants (GG). Each team has already announced their list of retained players.
Nandini Kashyap can be of massive interest for teams
21-year-old, Nandini Kashyap, has progressed rapidly since representing India U19s in 2022. Kashyap was the third-highest run-scorer for Uttarakhand in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy this year. She scored 247 runs in nine matches at 41.17 and struck at 125.38, with a top score of 117* against Pondicherry at Eden Gardens. Kashyap also shone in Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy as the top run-scorer. She scored 332 runs in five games at 83 and owned 137.19 (SR), including four half-centuries.
Raghvi Bist is another promising player in the ranks
Another promising player is Kashyap's Uttarakhand team-mate Raghvi Bist. The 20-year-old scored 158 runs in nine matches in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 129.50. Her top score reads 72. In the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy for India E, she scored 162 runs in five matches at 40.50 and a strike rate of 120.89, including two fifties. Bist also shone in India A's three-match WODI series against Australia A.
Jagravi Pawar is a potential game-changer
Jagravi Pawar is another player who could draw big bids. The fast bowler for Mumbai in the last edition of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, she took 16 wickets in 11 matches with an economy of 4.02 and best figures of four wickets for 25 runs against Punjab. Pawar carried her form into the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy, taking 10 wickets in seven matches at 3.32. She goes into the auction with a base price of ₹10 lakh.