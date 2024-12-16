Williamson scored his 33rd Test century (Image source: X/@ICC)

Kane Williamson becomes third-fastest to score 33 Test centuries

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:48 am Dec 16, 202411:48 am

What's the story New Zealand cricket team's star batter Kane Williamson has scored his 33rd Test century. The Kiwi talisman made a brilliant 156 in the third innings of the ongoing third Test against England at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The achievement further cements his place as a dominant force in cricket, especially at home. With this century, he has become the third-fastest cricketer to score 33 Test centuries, achieving the feat in 186 innings.

Historic feat

Williamson's record-breaking performance at Seddon Park

Williamson's century count puts him just behind Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 33 centuries in 178 and 183 innings respectively. He also became the eighth cricketer to score 20 or more centuries in a single country, and the first to do so in New Zealand. His Seddon Park performance is especially impressive as the batter became the first player to score consecutive centuries in five successive Tests at one ground.

Impressive average

Williamson sets new record for best batting average

Apart from his centuries, Williamson also has the record for the best batting average at a single venue (minimum 20 innings). He averages a staggering 94.94 at Seddon Park, bettering Brian Lara's average of 78 in Antigua. Only Kumar Sangakkara (8 centuries at Colombo SSC), Jacques Kallis (9 in Cape Town), Donald Bradman (9 at the MCG) and Mahela Jayawardene (11 at Colombo SSC) have more Test centuries at a single venue than Williamson's seven at Seddon Park.

Career

Fifth Test hundred vs England

Williamson's 156 came from 204 balls. He struck 20 fours and one six in his knock. Besides 33 tons, the Kiwi batter has 37 half-centuries in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now has 9,272 runs from 105 Test matches at an average of 55.19 in the format. Williamson has managed 1,386 runs across 19 Tests against England with the help of five centuries and six fifties. His average is 43.31 in this regard.