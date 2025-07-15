Arijit Singh sets directorial debut with big-budget jungle epic: Report
Acclaimed Indian singer Arijit Singh is set to add another feather to his cap as he gears up for his directorial debut with a big-budget jungle adventure film, reported Pinkvilla. The project, co-written by Singh and Koyel Singh, is set to be produced by Mahaveer Jain Films. Here's what we know about the untitled project.
Career transition
'Toying with the idea of turning a director...'
Singh's transition from a singer to a director will be an unexpected and major career shift. As per a source, "Arijit has been toying with the idea of turning a director for a while now, and has been silently working to develop an ambitious script. " "In the next one month, the film will enter the casting stage, and the idea is to lock a top-notch star-cast on board the film."
Ongoing projects
Other projects under Mahaveer Jain Films
Mahaveer Jain, who's backing Singh's project, is also working on his next film, Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla. He has also backed a movie based on the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, starring Vikrant Massey, which will go on floors in August. Meanwhile, recently, Singh went viral for his participation in Ed Sheeran's Sapphire and his latest release, Dhun from YRF's upcoming movie, Saiyaara.