Tabu, Akshaye Khanna to join Ajay Devgn in 'Drishyam 3'
What's the story
The third installment of the popular Drishyam franchise is set to feature series veterans, actors Tabu and Akshaye Khanna. According to Pinkvilla, both actors were impressed by the screenplay and have agreed to join the cast, led by Ajay Devgn. The film will be directed by Abhishek Pathak and is scheduled to go on floors on October 2, 2025.
Plot details
'Drishyam 3' to focus on Devgn, Tabu, Khanna's characters
A source told Pinkvilla that Drishyam 3 will be the final chapter of the franchise, focusing on three lead characters played by Devgn, Tabu, and Khanna. The story will pick up from where Drishyam 2 left off and will depict a showdown between a cop and a man who is determined to protect his family. Shriya Saran is also expected to reprise her role in this installment.
Production schedule
'Drishyam 3' set for Gandhi Jayanti release
Drishyam 3 is set to begin production in October this year with a start-to-finish schedule for a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 release. The casting for other pivotal characters is currently underway, promising an exciting finale to the franchise. Before starting Drishyam 3, Devgn will complete shooting for Dhamaal 4 and Ranger. After Drishyam, he has Golmaal FIVE and Shaitaan Returns lined up.