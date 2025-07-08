Tabu, Akshaye Khanna to join Ajay Devgn in 'Drishyam 3'

Plot details

'Drishyam 3' to focus on Devgn, Tabu, Khanna's characters

A source told Pinkvilla that Drishyam 3 will be the final chapter of the franchise, focusing on three lead characters played by Devgn, Tabu, and Khanna. The story will pick up from where Drishyam 2 left off and will depict a showdown between a cop and a man who is determined to protect his family. Shriya Saran is also expected to reprise her role in this installment.