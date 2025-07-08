'Panchayat' village goes viral for muddy roads after rain
The Mahodiya village in Madhya Pradesh, which served as the backdrop for Prime Video's popular series Panchayat, has recently gone viral online. A video from the village shows its battered state after heavy rainfall, with mud and water covering all the area in front of the Panchayat Office. The road is left with only a narrow passage for commuters to walk through. This has led to questions about why, despite the village's popularity, proper amenities have not been provided.
The viral post drew mixed reactions from netizens. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "This is the condition of Madhya Pradesh's most famous village, which became nationally popular because of Panchayat, now imagine the condition of an average village in MP." Another user said, "Always tempted to ask film & ad makers, if you're using real locations like Phulera as your set, why not leave it better than you found it?"
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) July 7, 2025
While some users were serious about the lack of development in Indian villages, others took a lighter approach. One user posted a popular meme from the show, which read "Dekh raha hai Binod? (Can you see Binod?)" Another joked: "'Sala i pardhaan ek number ka chor aadmi hai (Pardhaan is a big-time thief)' Dialogue got real."
Fans have been flocking to the village
In the web series, Mahodiya was portrayed as the fictional Phulera village in Uttar Pradesh. Since the latest season of Panchayat aired, fans have been flocking to the real village and sharing photos and videos of its popular areas. The show's success has brought attention to this small village, but it also highlights the disparity between its on-screen representation and real-life conditions.