Shriya Pilgaonkar's 'Chhal Kapat' arrives on ZEE5 on this date
What's the story
Shriya Pilgaonkar will soon be seen in a new investigative thriller series, Chhal Kapat - The Deception.
The show is set against a wedding in Burhanpur, where the festivities take a deadly turn after the mysterious death of one of the bride's close friends.
On Saturday, the makers announced that it will premiere on June 6 on ZEE5.
Series overview
'Chhal Kapat - The Deception' cast and plot details
In the show, Pilgaonkar essays the role of Inspector Devika, a police officer on a mission to uncover secrets among the wedding guests.
As the investigation unfolds, everyone becomes a suspect in this thrilling whodunit.
The series also features Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, and Anuj Sachdeva.
It is directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Juggernaut Productions.
Character insight
Dwivedi's character in 'Chhal Kapat - The Deception'
In a chat with OTTplay, Dwivedi opened up about her series, Chhal Kapat.
She said, "The narrative is all about how it happened and eventually leads to the who, with a lot of twists and turns along the way."
"There are nine suspects eventually, but the main story revolves around four friends, and I play one of them."