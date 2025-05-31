What's the story

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood has confirmed that he will be directing a new film that is currently in pre-production.

In an interview with Austrian outlet Kurier, Eastwood underlined his good health at 95 and said he has no plans of stepping away from directing anytime soon.

"There's no reason why a man can't get better with age," he said.

"Sure, there are directors who lose their touch at a certain age, but I'm not one of them."