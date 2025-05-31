95-year-old Clint Eastwood's new film is already in pre-production!
What's the story
Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood has confirmed that he will be directing a new film that is currently in pre-production.
In an interview with Austrian outlet Kurier, Eastwood underlined his good health at 95 and said he has no plans of stepping away from directing anytime soon.
"There's no reason why a man can't get better with age," he said.
"Sure, there are directors who lose their touch at a certain age, but I'm not one of them."
Filmmaking approach
Eastwood's philosophy on filmmaking and future projects
Eastwood also shared his thoughts on the current state of cinema, saying, "We live in an era of remakes and franchises. I've shot sequels three times, but I haven't been interested in that for a long while."
He added, "My philosophy is: do something new or stay at home."
For Warner Bros, Eastwood has directed, starred, and/or produced 47 films since 1971.
These films have collective estimate of about $9 billion at the box office, per Far Out Magazine.
Career highlights
Eastwood's impressive career and last project
Eastwood further told the Austrian outlet, "As an actor, I was still under contract with a studio, was in the old system, and thus forced to learn something new every year."
Eastwood's last film was 2024's Juror #2, starring Nicholas Hoult, which was met with box-office and critical acclaim.
The movie is set around a juror in a murder trial facing a moral dilemma.
It is streaming on JioHotstar.