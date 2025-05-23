What's the story

Universal Pictures recently unveiled the final trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, promising to bring the franchise back to its horror roots.

The final look has introduced the concept of mutant dinosaurs to the franchise. Dinosaurs that were considered too dangerous for the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World theme parks now roam free on an isolated island.

Fans also get a glimpse of a "Mutadon" that is a terrifying blend of a pterosaur and a raptor.