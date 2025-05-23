'Jurassic World Rebirth': All we know about horrifying mutant dinosaurs
What's the story
Universal Pictures recently unveiled the final trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, promising to bring the franchise back to its horror roots.
The final look has introduced the concept of mutant dinosaurs to the franchise. Dinosaurs that were considered too dangerous for the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World theme parks now roam free on an isolated island.
Fans also get a glimpse of a "Mutadon" that is a terrifying blend of a pterosaur and a raptor.
New villain
'Distortus Rex' to serve as the film's primary antagonist
The iconic T-Rex makes a return in Jurassic World Rebirth, but it's the grotesque Distortus Rex that will be the film's main antagonist.
A deadly mix of T-Rex, Rancor, and Xenomorph, it is the most dangerous creature on the planet.
Director Gareth Edwards described the Distortus Rex as "kind of like if the T-Rex was designed by H.R. Giger (Swiss artist famous for biomechanical art), and then that whole thing had s*x with a Rancor."
Film synopsis
'Jurassic World Rebirth' plot and cast details revealed
Set five years after Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has turned mostly inhospitable to dinosaurs. The remaining beasts thrive in isolated equatorial zones with climates similar to their native environments.
Starring Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson as covert operations expert Zora Bennett, the film follows her as she is contracted to lead a team on a top-secret mission.
Johansson will be joined by Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and more.