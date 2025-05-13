PVR INOX's box office revenue dips 9% in FY25
PVR INOX Limited has reported a 9% drop in its overall gross box office revenue for FY25. Recently, it announced its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and 12 months, ending on March 31, 2025.
The company cited "uneven release calendar" and inconsistent content availability for the dip.
Hindi box office collections dropped 26% while Hollywood revenues declined 28%.
This was chiefly due to a 14% drop in film releases, no major superstar-led titles, and several postponements.
Rising trend
Hindi-dubbed films saw a significant surge
Despite the overall decline, Hindi-dubbed films posted an astonishing 153% jump in revenue.
Nationwide hits such as Pushpa 2 and Kalki fueled the increase, underlining an audience's appetite for large-scale pan-India narratives.
Chhaava turned out to be the highest-grossing film of the fourth quarter, earning nearly ₹700cr at the box office.
Other strong performers included Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Telugu), Sky Force (Hindi), Empuraan (Malayalam), Daaku Maharaj (Telugu), Game Changer (Telugu), Dragon (Tamil), and Vidaamuyarchi (Tamil).
Company strategy
PVR INOX's strategic initiatives and cost optimization
PVR INOX has centered on strategic initiatives and cost optimization as an industry-wide challenge from a constrained pipeline of Hindi and English releases.
The company added 7.1 million incremental footfalls and contributed ₹124cr approx. In gross ticket sales through curated re-releases.
It also celebrated Cinema Lovers Days and National Cinema Day, pulling an impressive 3.4 million moviegoers to its cinemas.
Further, Blockbuster Tuesdays was launched as a weekly value-driven initiative with tickets priced at ₹99 or ₹149.
Financial health
PVR INOX's financial position and future outlook
PVR INOX bolstered its balance sheet by lowering net debt from ₹14,304 million on March 31, 2023, to ₹9,522 million on March 31, 2025.
The ₹4,782 million decline over the last 24 months showcases the company's disciplined capital allocation and sharp focus on cash flow optimization.
Going forward, FY26 promises to be a high-octane period for the exhibition industry with a stellar content lineup across Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional cinema.