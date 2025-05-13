What's the story

PVR INOX Limited has reported a 9% drop in its overall gross box office revenue for FY25. Recently, it announced its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and 12 months, ending on March 31, 2025.

The company cited "uneven release calendar" and inconsistent content availability for the dip.

Hindi box office collections dropped 26% while Hollywood revenues declined 28%.

This was chiefly due to a 14% drop in film releases, no major superstar-led titles, and several postponements.