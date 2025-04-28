Gene Hackman hadn't eaten for days: Final autopsy reveals
What's the story
The final autopsy of Hollywood actor Gene Hackman, who died in February, has revealed some disturbing details about his last days.
An official report from the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico revealed that Hackman had not eaten for a long time before his death.
The autopsy also traced acetone in his system, something consistent with fasting, reported Fox News citing documents.
Health conditions
History of congestive heart failure, kidney issues also reported
The legendary star's toxicology test yielded acetone levels at 5.3mg/dl, consistent with "prolonged fasting."
The report further clarified that acetone can be "product of diabetic and fasting-induced ketoacidosis as well as a metabolite following isopropanol ingestion."
Ketoacidosis, diabetes-induced, happens when the body can't produce enough insulin.
Apart from this, the autopsy also confirmed a "history of congestive heart failure" and "severe chronic hypertensive changes" in Hackman's kidneys.
Cause of death
Hackman likely lived with his wife's body for days
Hackman's cause of death was determined to be hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with "advanced Alzheimer's disease" as a contributing factor.
However, the autopsy, conducted on February 27, revealed there was no food in his stomach, indicating he hadn't eaten recently.
It is believed Hackman lived with his wife Betsy Arakawa's body for days before his own death, due to his mental state.
Arakawa died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rodent-borne disease.
Investigation findings
Discovery of Hackman and Arakawa's bodies
The couple's bodies were found in different rooms of their messy residence on February 25, days after they passed away.
The classical pianist, Arakawa, reportedly died on February 12, while the Royal Tenenbaums actor most likely died on February 18 when his pacemaker last registered activity.
Hackman was 95, and Arakawa was 65 at the time of their death.