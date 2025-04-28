What's the story

Actors Shine Tom Chacko (Beast) and Sreenath Bhasi (Manjummel Boys) were interrogated by the Kerala Excise team on Monday in connection with the seizure of hybrid ganja from an Alappuzha resort in Omanapuzha.

The probe was initiated after 3kg hybrid ganja was seized on April 1.

So far, the Excise team has arrested three people: Thasleema Sulthana, her husband Sultan Akbar Ali, and K Feroze.

Here's how Sulthana's arrest triggered a landslide, and Mollywood got linked to the drug case.