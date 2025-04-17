What's the story

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko reportedly escaped the police during a raid at a luxury hotel in Kochi on Wednesday night.

The police were tipped off about Chacko's alleged drug use and raided the hotel. However, Chacko slipped away in a filmy style: from a window on the third floor, he jumped to the second, and fled via the staircase sometime close to midnight.

This came after a female actor accused him of misconduct under the influence of drugs.