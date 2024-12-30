Summarize Simplifying... In short Mollywood actor Dileep Sankar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hotel room in Kerala, causing shock among friends and colleagues.

The police have initiated an investigation after hotel staff noticed he hadn't left his room for two days.

Known for his roles in serials like Ammayariyathe and Panchagni, and films with Fahadh Faasil, Sankar's last social media post was promoting his upcoming film, Pravinkoodu Shappu.

Dileep Sankar was dealing with liver-related health issues

Dileep Sankar's unexpected death: Medical report gives answers

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:46 pm Dec 30, 2024

What's the story Malayalam actor Dileep Sankar was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday, December 29. The police have now revealed that the cause of his death was internal bleeding, possibly from a head injury after a fall. The post-mortem report indicated that he had died two days prior to being discovered. The police also noted that the actor had been dealing with liver-related health issues.

Discovery

Sankar was found under mysterious circumstances in his hotel room in Kerala. He had checked into the hotel four days ago and hadn't stepped out of his room for days. His colleagues, who couldn't reach him on the phone, visited his hotel and found him dead. This happened while he was shooting for his TV serial Panchagni.

Investigation

Police investigation and forensic analysis underway

The hotel staff noticed Sankar hadn't left his room for two days and informed the police. A case was registered and an investigation was initiated. A foul odor emanating from the room led them to find his body. A senior police officer confirmed a forensic team was sent to inspect the room for more clues about his death.

Reactions

Sankar's untimely demise shocked friends and colleagues

Sankar's sudden demise has left his friends and colleagues in shock. His friend and actor Seema G Nair paid tribute to him on social media, expressing her disbelief at the news. She wrote, "Tributes. Didn't you call me 5 days ago? I couldn't talk to you because I had a headache that day... What happened to you, Dileep?"

Career

Sankar's career and personal life

Sankar was a popular face in Mollywood, having gained fame for his performances in serials such as Ammayariyathe and Panchagni. He also acted in popular Malayalam movies with Fahadh Faasil such as North 24 Katham and Chaappa Kurishu. His last post on social media was six days ago, promoting the film Pravinkoodu Shappu, which is set to be released on January 16, 2025.