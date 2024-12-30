Summarize Simplifying... In short Contrary to rumors, Shahid Kapoor is not teaming up with thriller expert Sujoy Ghosh, who recently stepped down from directing Shah Rukh Khan's next film, King.

Kapoor, known for his roles in thrillers like Fida, 36 China Town, and Haider, will next be seen in the film Deva, releasing in 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shahid's team has denied collab news with Sujoy Ghosh

No, Shahid isn't collaborating with Sujoy Ghosh for thriller

By Tanvi Gupta 01:42 pm Dec 30, 202401:42 pm

What's the story Contrary to recent reports, Shahid Kapoor's team has denied that the actor is collaborating with director Sujoy Ghosh for a thriller, reported Hindustan Times. The denial comes after a Mid-Day report suggested that Ghosh and Kapoor were prioritizing their schedules to work on this project. A source had previously told the outlet, "Shahid was interested in the script earlier, but the timing wasn't right. Now, both Sujoy and he are making it a priority to align their schedules."

Career move

Ghosh's shift in focus after stepping down from 'King'

Ghosh, who has mastered the thriller genre with films like Kahaani (2012) and the latest Netflix feature Jaane Jaan starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, was supposed to direct Shah Rukh Khan's next film, King. However, reports indicate that he has now stepped down from the project. This fueled speculation about his collaboration with Kapoor. Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand will reportedly be directing King, also starring Suhana Khan.

Genre experience

Kapoor's familiarity with the thriller genre

Kapoor has a penchant for thrillers, even from his days as a romantic hero. His memorable performances include Ken Ghosh's Fida (2004), Abbas-Mustan's 36 China Town (2006), Parmeet Sethi's Badmaash Company (2010), Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider (2014), and Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy on JioCinema last year. He also made his digital debut in 2023 with Raj & DK's thriller show Farzi on Prime Video. Next, he will be seen in Deva, set to release on January 31, 2025.