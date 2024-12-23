Summarize Simplifying... In short Siddharth Anand is set to direct a new film, 'King', starring SRK in the lead role, Abhishek Bachchan as the villain, and Suhana as a key character.

The film, a collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix, aims to revolutionize Indian action cinema with unprecedented action sequences shot globally.

The much-anticipated movie is slated for a 2026 release.

'King' to go on floors in March 2025

Siddharth Anand to direct SRK, Abhishek Bachchan in 'King': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 02:06 pm Dec 23, 202402:06 pm

What's the story Acclaimed director Siddharth Anand is all set to helm King, starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This will be their second collaboration after the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. The upcoming film will also star Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, and filming is slated to begin in March 2025. A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that prep work for this action-packed entertainer has been underway for the last six months.

Film details

'King' to feature groundbreaking action sequences

In King, SRK will star in the titular role, with Suhana serving as a key catalyst and Bachchan playing the antagonist. The movie is a joint production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix. The screenplay has been written by Sujoy Ghosh, Anand, Suresh Nair, and Sagar Pandya while Abbas Tyrewala has been roped in as the dialogue writer. "Every actor has a great arc in the screenplay of King," an insider said. An announcement regarding the casting is expected soon.

Action sequences

'King' to set new standards for Indian action cinema

With this project, the makers of King are looking to redefine Indian action cinema. The film will reportedly have some of the most explosive action sequences ever seen in a Hindi film. "SRK and Sid plan to shoot action blocks of King all across the globe, and they have already done recce for the same at several virgin locations," revealed an insider. The makers are eyeing a 2026 release.