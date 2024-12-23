Siddharth Anand to direct SRK, Abhishek Bachchan in 'King': Report
Acclaimed director Siddharth Anand is all set to helm King, starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This will be their second collaboration after the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. The upcoming film will also star Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, and filming is slated to begin in March 2025. A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that prep work for this action-packed entertainer has been underway for the last six months.
'King' to feature groundbreaking action sequences
In King, SRK will star in the titular role, with Suhana serving as a key catalyst and Bachchan playing the antagonist. The movie is a joint production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix. The screenplay has been written by Sujoy Ghosh, Anand, Suresh Nair, and Sagar Pandya while Abbas Tyrewala has been roped in as the dialogue writer. "Every actor has a great arc in the screenplay of King," an insider said. An announcement regarding the casting is expected soon.
'King' to set new standards for Indian action cinema
With this project, the makers of King are looking to redefine Indian action cinema. The film will reportedly have some of the most explosive action sequences ever seen in a Hindi film. "SRK and Sid plan to shoot action blocks of King all across the globe, and they have already done recce for the same at several virgin locations," revealed an insider. The makers are eyeing a 2026 release.