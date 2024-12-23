Music composer duo Sachet-Parampara welcome their first child
Popular music composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who tied the knot in November 2020, have welcomed their first child. The couple took to Instagram on Monday to share the happy news, writing: "With The Blessings Of Mahadev We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our precious baby boy. We Seek your blessings and Good Wishes In this Beautiful Time."
Sachet-Parampara's journey from 'The Voice' to Bollywood
Sachet and Parampara first rose to fame as finalists on the reality show The Voice India in 2015. They have since composed music for several Hindi films including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Bhoomi (2017), Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018), Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), Kabir Singh (2019), and Tanhaji (2020), among others. Their popular songs include Bekhayali, Mere Sohneya, Malang Sajna, and Maiyya Mainu.
Sachet-Parampara's personal life and recent anniversary celebration
Sachet and Parampara got married on November 27, 2020. They recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and shared pictures from the occasion on social media. In the photos, Parampara can be seen proudly flaunting her baby bump in a gorgeous yellow lehenga while Sachet looked dapper in a gray kurta and white dhoti.