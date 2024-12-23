Summarize Simplifying... In short Music composer duo Sachet-Parampara, known for their work in several Hindi films, have welcomed their first child.

The couple, who first gained recognition on The Voice India in 2015, recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, with Parampara proudly showing off her baby bump in a stunning yellow lehenga.

Their journey from reality show finalists to successful composers and now parents, has been a joyous ride.

Sachet-Parampara welcome baby boy

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:04 pm Dec 23, 2024

What's the story Popular music composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who tied the knot in November 2020, have welcomed their first child. The couple took to Instagram on Monday to share the happy news, writing: "With The Blessings Of Mahadev We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our precious baby boy. We Seek your blessings and Good Wishes In this Beautiful Time."

Career highlights

Sachet-Parampara's journey from 'The Voice' to Bollywood

Sachet and Parampara first rose to fame as finalists on the reality show The Voice India in 2015. They have since composed music for several Hindi films including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Bhoomi (2017), Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018), Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), Kabir Singh (2019), and Tanhaji (2020), among others. Their popular songs include Bekhayali, Mere Sohneya, Malang Sajna, and Maiyya Mainu.

Personal life

Sachet-Parampara's personal life and recent anniversary celebration

Sachet and Parampara got married on November 27, 2020. They recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and shared pictures from the occasion on social media. In the photos, Parampara can be seen proudly flaunting her baby bump in a gorgeous yellow lehenga while Sachet looked dapper in a gray kurta and white dhoti.