A fraudster named Virendra Joshi has been caught stealing government funds by using the name of actress Sunny Leone.

He transferred money from a bank account opened in Leone's name to his own for 10 months, totaling ₹1,000 per month.

The Bastar district administration is investigating the case, and disciplinary action is being taken against the local Anganwadi worker and supervisor involved.

Fraudster steals ₹1,000/month using Sunny Leone's name: Here's how

By Tanvi Gupta 12:56 pm Dec 23, 202412:56 pm

What's the story In a bizarre incident, a Chhattisgarh fraudster has been caught stealing government money in the name of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone. Per a report with The Indian Express, the scamster allegedly opened an online account in the actor's name and has been receiving ₹1,000 per month under the state government's Mahatari Vandan Yojana (MVY). The scheme aims to empower married women by giving them a monthly stipend.

'Sunny Leone' listed as beneficiary of government scheme

The portal accessed the MVY website and found the name of the beneficiary listed as Sunny Leone, with her husband's name mentioned as adult star Jonny Sins. Reportedly, the application was submitted at an Anganwadi center in the Talur sector of the Bastar district and had been marked "verified" by both Anganwadi and another supervisor. The file also indicated the person had received benefits for 10 months, from March to December.

Investigation underway into fraudulent use of government funds

The Bastar district administration is now probing this case. When reached out, Bastar collector Harish S confirmed, "We are looking into the matter." A senior police official from Bastar also said action would be taken if any complaint was received from the district administration. On December 4, the government released a total of ₹652.04 crore as the 10th installment of MVY to 70 lakh married women in Chhattisgarh.

Preliminary investigation reveals fraudster's identity

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, an individual named Virendra Joshi was found transferring money from the bank account opened in Leone's name to his own account. The report also suggested that Leone's name was registered as a beneficiary under the scheme in the ID of local Anganwadi worker Vedmati Joshi. Disciplinary action is also being taken against the local Anganwadi worker and the supervisor of the women and child development department involved in this case.