Amid Jay-Z's rape accusations, Beyoncé donates $100K to law center

By Tanvi Gupta 05:19 pm Dec 12, 202405:19 pm

What's the story Beyoncé's philanthropic organization, the BeyGood Foundation, has donated $100K to the University of Houston Law Center's Criminal Justice Clinic. The donation, announced on Wednesday (local time), will be used to fund a full-time faculty and director for the center. This initiative aims to assist "underserved communities" near the university. The news comes amid rape allegations against her husband Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter).

Legal battle

Jay-Z faces rape allegations, denies claims

The donation comes at a time when Jay-Z is battling serious legal accusations. An Alabama woman, identified as Jane Doe, has accused him and incarcerated rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs of drugging and raping her in 2000 when she was just 13 years old. The alleged incident took place at an after-party following the MTV Video Music Awards. Jay-Z has denied the allegations and countersued, demanding his accuser reveal her identity to continue the lawsuit.

Statement

'My only heartbreak is for my family'

In a statement after the lawsuit, Jay-Z said he was distressed over how these allegations affected his family. "My wife and I will have to sit our children down...and explain the cruelty and greed of people." "I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age," he added in an open letter on Sunday. The couple shares three kids: Blue Ivy (12), and twins Rumi and Sir (7).

Appreciation

Law center dean expressed gratitude for Beyoncé's donation

Meanwhile, Leonard Baynes—the dean of UH Law Center—thanked the donation in a press release. He said, "Together, through this gift, The BeyGood Foundation and UHLC will shepherd the next generation of criminal justice attorneys in Houston," he added. Meanwhile, Beyoncé is currently gearing up to perform in Houston during the Texans' game against the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day. The performance will be live-streamed on Netflix.