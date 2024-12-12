Summarize Simplifying... In short During the filming of 'Housefull 5', actor Akshay Kumar suffered an eye injury from a flying object on set.

Despite the setback, Kumar is eager to return to the shoot, as the film is nearing completion.

The star-studded sequel, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is set to release on June 6, 2025, and features scenes shot on a cruise ship journey from Newcastle to Spain.

By Tanvi Gupta 05:04 pm Dec 12, 202405:04 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has reportedly sustained an eye injury on the sets of his upcoming film, Housefull 5. The incident took place in Mumbai during a stunt sequence for the movie. An insider source told Hindustan Times, "An object came flying in Akshay's eye while he was doing a stunt." Despite the injury, the actor is keen to resume shooting as soon as possible.

Medical attention and shooting continuation post-incident

After the accident, an ophthalmologist was immediately called on the set. The medical professional bandaged Kumar's eye and advised him to rest. After the incident, the shooting continued with other actors on set. The source added, "However, even with the injury, Akshay is determined to join the shoot back soon because the film is in the final stages of the shoot, and he doesn't want it to get delayed."

'Housefull 5' boasts an ensemble cast and exotic locations

Housefull 5 boasts a star-studded cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Shreyas Talpade, Chunky Panday, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Nargis Fakhri. New faces in this sequel include Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, and Johnny Lever among others. The film went on floors earlier this year in Europe with a 40-day schedule on a cruise ship sailing from Newcastle to Spain and other locations. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is scheduled for June 6, 2025, release