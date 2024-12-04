Summarize Simplifying... In short Reality TV star Payal Rohatgi has turned to social media to seek financial aid for her father's cancer treatment.

Her father, battling prostate cancer, COPD, and severe osteoporosis, has exhausted all insurance options.

Her father, battling prostate cancer, COPD, and severe osteoporosis, has exhausted all insurance options.

Rohatgi, known for her appearances on Bigg Boss and Lock Upp, has shared bank details for those willing to contribute.

Payal Rohatgi appeals for help on Instagram

Payal Rohatgi seeks financial aid for father's cancer treatment

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:35 pm Dec 04, 202406:35 pm

What's the story Indian actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi has publicly appealed for help to fund her father's prostate cancer treatment. On Wednesday, she posted an emotional message on Instagram, explaining her father's health issues and the financial strain it has caused her family. In her post, she expressed disappointment over not getting reimbursement from the medical insurance company despite paying premiums regularly.

Health struggles

Rohatgi detailed her father's health issues

Rohatgi disclosed that her father has been fighting prostate cancer since 2018, apart from dealing with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) or shrinking lungs since 2006 and very severe osteoporosis since 2008. She wrote, "He requested me to put it on my social media and I am doing it as I want to connect via this platform."

Appeal

'Request my fans and followers to donate generously...'

In her post, Rohatgi also shared bank details for those who wish to contribute financially. She wrote, "Request my fans and followers to Donate generously and deposit money in the following account. Some Medical Reports attached. The entire medical file can be sent on email too." This comes as a last resort after exhausting all other options, including insurance claims not honored despite regular premium payments by her father.

Background

Rohatgi's career and personal life

Rohatgi is known for her stint in popular reality shows like Bigg Boss in 2008 and Lock Upp in 2022, where she was the runner-up. She is married to wrestler Sangram Singh. The actor has been a part of several films and TV shows but has been away from the limelight for a while now.