06:27 pm Dec 04, 2024

What's the story The highly-anticipated mythological drama Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, has been one of the most talked-about projects. Now, a report by ETimes suggests that the film is set to resume shooting in January. This update comes as Kapoor continues his work on another major project, Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

While Love & War is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 20, 2026 (postponed from Christmas 2025), the filmmaker hopes to wrap up shooting by October 2025. Kapoor will be juggling his dates between the two projects. Bhatt and Kaushal have apparently given a year's worth of dates for Bhansali's film. A source added that "90% of Ramayana has been completed by Kapoor."

Along with Kapoor and Pallavi, the film will also see Yash as Ravana, who will begin shooting in December. Sunny Deol, who will play Lord Hanuman, will join the film's production in the Summer of 2025. The film's star-studded cast also includes Ravi Dubey and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will be released in two parts. The first part will hit the screens in 2026, while the second part will follow in 2027.