Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistani actor Shahnawaz faced backlash from fans of Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan for his alleged 'age-shaming' comments.

Critics called him delusional and arrogant, suggesting Kareena wouldn't even know who he is.

Shahnawaz is known for his roles in Pakistani TV shows, while Kareena recently starred in successful films like Singham Again, Crew, and The Buckingham Murders.

Khaqan Shahnawaz was slammed for his remarks on Kareena

'He's delusional': Kareena's fans slam Pakistani actor for 'age-shaming' her

What's the story Pakistani television actor Khaqan Shahnawaz recently found himself in hot water after making a comment that was perceived as "age-shaming" Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. The controversy ignited when a fan expressed their desire to see Shahnawaz work with Kapoor Khan, to which he responded, "Accha, I can play her son. Yeah, I can play her son, definitely." This remark did not sit well with the actor's fans who took to social media to express their displeasure.

Fan reactions

'Kareena wouldn't even know who he is'

Shahnawaz's comment triggered a storm of criticism from Kapoor Khan's fans. One user wrote, "Kareena ko pata bhi nahi hoga yeh kon hai, Maine khud kabhi iska drama nahi dekha (Kareena wouldn't even know who he is; even I've never seen his work)." Another fan added, "If age shaming had a face." Some fans also slammed Shahnawaz for his delusion, arrogance, and self-obsession, with one commenting, "She wouldn't even stand on a stage with you."

Career highlights

Shahnawaz's career and Kapoor Khan's recent projects

Shahnawaz is known for Pakistani TV shows Hadsa (2023), Sukoon (2023), and College Gate (2023). He was also a part of the TV show Bepanah. Meanwhile, as for Kapoor Khan, the actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and has had a successful year with two other releases: all-female-led Crew and Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders in theaters.