'Paatal Lok' S2 will be out on January 17, 2025!
The much-awaited second season of the beloved Indian crime series, Paatal Lok, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in January. The neo-noir drama explores India's social structures through the lens of criminal justice. The upcoming season will consist of eight episodes and is scheduled to release on January 17, 2025.
'Paatal Lok' Season 2: Cast and production details
The upcoming season will bring back lead actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag. Joining the cast this time are Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua. Clean Slate Filmz and Eunoia Films LLP produce the series, with Sudip Sharma returning as creator and executive producer. Avinash Arun Dhaware joins the team as director this season.
Showrunner Sharma expressed gratitude for 'Paatal Lok' success
Sharma, who is also the showrunner for Paatal Lok, expressed his gratitude for the positive response to the first season. He told Variety that this overwhelming response inspired him to create stories that are "raw, relatable, and intensely gripping." He added that streaming services like Prime Video provide an ideal platform for unique storytelling and visual representation.
'Paatal Lok' S2 to delve deeper into societal realities
Nikhil Madhok, head of originals at Prime Video India, emphasized the massive impact of Paatal Lok. He said its "gripping narrative, layered characters and raw portrayal of societal realities" made it a success. Madhok said the overwhelming response to the first season motivated them to delve deeper into its immersive world with the second installment. The series will stream in India and over 240 territories globally.