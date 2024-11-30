How to lock your Amazon Prime Video profile
Amazon offers a feature to let users lock their personal Prime Video profiles with a PIN. This handy enhancement gives them an extra layer of security and ensures that only they can access their profiles. The feature requires you to set up an Account PIN, which can be used for multiple purposes. Here's how you can set it up.
A versatile tool for profile management
The Account PIN does a lot more than just locking a user's profile. It can also be used to bypass purchase and viewing restrictions on other profiles on the same account. Plus, it can even block the creation of new profiles, giving the account holder greater control over their Prime Video experience. The versatile tool not only improves user security but also profile management.
Setting up the account PIN
To set up the Account PIN, you need to head over to "Your Profiles." Now, select "Edit profile," then choose the profile you want to lock. On the Edit profile page, click "Manage" next to Profile/Account PIN and locks. If prompted, enter your Amazon account password. Enter your Profile/Account PIN and click "Continue." On the Profile/Account PIN and locks page, toggle "Profile lock" to "On," then click "Save." From now on, accessing your profile will require entering your Profile/Account PIN.