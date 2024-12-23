Summarize Simplifying... In short Kumar Vishwas faced backlash for mocking Sonakshi Sinha's interfaith marriage, suggesting her lack of religious knowledge led to her marrying outside her faith.

His comments were widely criticized, with Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate calling them "derogatory" and "lewd."

Sinha and her partner Iqbal wed in a private ceremony in 2024, amid rumors of a family rift due to her decision to marry outside her religion.

Kumar Vishwas faces backlash for comments on Sonakshi Sinha

'Cheap': Kumar Vishwas faces backlash for mocking Sonakshi's interfaith marriage

By Tanvi Gupta 12:11 pm Dec 23, 2024

What's the story Renowned Indian poet, Kumar Vishwas, is facing severe criticism for his remarks about Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha's interfaith marriage to Zaheer Iqbal. During an event in Meerut on Sunday (December 22), he suggested that parents should educate their children about Hindu epics like Ramayana to prevent someone else from "taking away the Lakshmi" of their home. His comments were perceived as a veiled jibe at Sinha's marriage and her father, Shatrughan Sinha.

'Someone else might take away the Shri Lakshmi...'

In the now-viral video, Vishwas can be heard saying, "Teach your children the names of Lord Ram's brother and Goddess Sita's sisters. Teach them Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita. Otherwise, even though your house is named Ramayan, someone else might take away the Shri Lakshmi of your household." The poet was referring to Sinha's Mumbai residence named "Ramayan" and her name meaning "Lakshmi," the Hindu goddess of wealth.

Take a look at the viral video here

'Lewd and cheap': Congress spokesperson slammed Vishwas

Vishwas's comments invited widespread criticism, with many accusing him of intruding into someone else's personal life and upbringing. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate was among those who condemned his remarks, calling them "derogatory." She asked, "If you had a daughter in your own home, would you have made such lewd comments about someone else's daughter just to earn cheap applause?" "You not only made a nasty remark about Sonakshi Sinha's interfaith marriage, but you also revealed your true thoughts about women."

'You should realize your mistake and apologize...'

Shrinate went on to further criticize Vishwas for his comments. "Neither Shatrughan Sinha ji nor his successful daughter Sonakshi need your certificate. However, your comment about a girl 17 years younger than you certainly exposes your small-minded thinking," she added. "You may have received two minutes of cheap applause, but your stature has only sunk further. You should realize your mistake and apologize to both a father and his daughter."

Sinha-Iqbal's wedding amid family rumors

Sinha and Iqbal got married in a private ceremony on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years. The wedding was attended by her parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha. However, her brothers Luv and Kussh were missing from the event. There were rumors of a family rift since Sinha decided to marry outside her religion but Shatrughan later clarified his sons were in "pain and confusion" and hence didn't attend.