Dia Mirza pens heart-breaking note after her niece's death

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 02, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

Tanya Kakde died on Monday after meeting with a road accident.

Actor Dia Mirza has posted an emotional note on social media, sharing the heartbreaking news of her niece Tanya Kakde's demise. Remembering her, Mirza also posted a picture of Kakde on Instagram. Reportedly, the 25-year-old—the daughter of Congress leader Mohammed Feroz Khan—died in a car accident in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday. We pray for her soul to rest in peace.

Quote 'Gone into the light'

Following Kakde's demise, Mirza took to Instagram and wrote, "My niece. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are, my darling..." She further wrote, "You always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling, and singing. Om Shanti (sic)."

Instagram Post Take a look at Dia Mirza's post here

Instagram post A post shared by diamirzaofficial on August 2, 2022 at 3:18 pm IST

Condolences Mirza's friends and fans offered condolences

Many of Dia's industry colleagues, including Boman Irani, Gauahar Khan, and Rahul Dev, and fans expressed grief and posted condolence messages in the comments section. Jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali, who is also the sister of Sussanne Khan, wrote, "May she be the brightest star in the sky." Actor Gaurav Kapur commented, "So sorry to hear this. Deepest condolences." Gul Panag posted, "Deepest condolences."

Details Kakde was traveling with friends when accident happened

The Times of India reported that Kakde was traveling with two of her friends from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport toward the city when the accident occurred. Her friend Mirza Ali was at the wheel and their car hit a divider on the road on Monday morning. They were rushed to a hospital but Kakde—who suffered a severe head injury—was declared brought dead.

Information Kakde died on the spot

"The sunroof of the car was open. When the vehicle overturned, Tanya [Kakde] suffered a severe head injury," RGI Airport inspector Srinivas was quoted as saying by The Times Of India. "She also sustained a severe injury on her right hand. Tanya was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, but she was declared brought dead by the doctors," he added.