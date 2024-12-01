How to use Amazon Prime Video's AI-powered 'Dialogue Boost' feature
Amazon Prime Video has a feature called Dialogue Boost, to make the dialogues in its content clearer. The feature leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to isolate dialogues from background noise and music, making it more comfortable for users to listen. Though it is primarily targeted at people with hearing difficulties, any user can take advantage of the enhancement.
Dialogue Boost's unique functionality and accessibility
Dialogue Boost works by detecting scenes where dialogues are overpowered by other sounds, and then employs AI to improve the quality of such dialogues. To note, Dialogue Boost was initially rolled out on Amazon Originals worldwide, including popular shows such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.
How to use the feature
To use Dialogue Boost, users will have to pick a title supporting this feature. Once they start the chosen title, they can open the audio and subtitles drop-down menu on their screen. From there, they can select their preferred level of Dialogue Boost from the given options - "English Dialogue Boost: Medium" or "English Dialogue Boost: High," depending on how much they want the dialogue to be enhanced.