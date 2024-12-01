Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon Prime Video's AI-powered 'Dialogue Boost' enhances the clarity of dialogues in scenes where they're drowned out by other sounds.

To use it, select a supported title, open the audio and subtitles menu, and choose your desired level of Dialogue Boost - "Medium" or "High".

This feature is available on Amazon Originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

The feature is aimed at people with hearing difficulties

How to use Amazon Prime Video's AI-powered 'Dialogue Boost' feature

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:50 am Dec 01, 202410:50 am

What's the story Amazon Prime Video has a feature called Dialogue Boost, to make the dialogues in its content clearer. The feature leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to isolate dialogues from background noise and music, making it more comfortable for users to listen. Though it is primarily targeted at people with hearing difficulties, any user can take advantage of the enhancement.

Feature details

Dialogue Boost's unique functionality and accessibility

Dialogue Boost works by detecting scenes where dialogues are overpowered by other sounds, and then employs AI to improve the quality of such dialogues. To note, Dialogue Boost was initially rolled out on Amazon Originals worldwide, including popular shows such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

User guide

How to use the feature

To use Dialogue Boost, users will have to pick a title supporting this feature. Once they start the chosen title, they can open the audio and subtitles drop-down menu on their screen. From there, they can select their preferred level of Dialogue Boost from the given options - "English Dialogue Boost: Medium" or "English Dialogue Boost: High," depending on how much they want the dialogue to be enhanced.