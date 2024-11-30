Summarize Simplifying... In short To clear your Amazon Prime Video search history, open the app, tap the profile icon, select the settings gear, and choose "Clear video search history".

Additionally, you can manage your "Continue Watching" list by signing in, finding the carousel, hitting "Edit", removing unwanted titles with the "X", and saving changes.

It is useful if you share an account with someone else

How to clear search history on Amazon Prime Video's app

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:08 pm Nov 30, 202405:08 pm

What's the story Popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video keeps a record of everything you watch on its service. However, the feature may not always be useful, particularly if you share an account with someone else. Thankfully, Amazon lets you manage your search history on its Prime Video app for Android and iOS. Let us take a look at how to do so.

How to delete the history?

To clear your search history, first open the Amazon Prime Video app on your smartphone. Next, click on the profile icon in the top right corner, and then select the gear-shaped Settings icon in the following page. On the Settings page, tap "Clear video search history" and select "Yes" in the pop-up. Your history will be cleared.

Managing your 'Continue Watching' list

Amazon Prime Video also lets you manage your "Continue Watching" list. For this, sign in to your account and find the "Continue watching" carousel. Click on the small "Edit" button on the right side of this list. You can then remove any titles by clicking on the "X" button next to them. When done, click "Done" in the right corner to save changes.