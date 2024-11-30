Summarize Simplifying... In short PhonePe offers an easy way to explore top-rated SIP funds. Just open the app, go to "Wealth", and select "Best SIP Funds" to view detailed information about the best-performing options.

PhonePe offers a range of plans

How to find the best SIP funds on PhonePe

By Akash Pandey 04:46 pm Nov 30, 202404:46 pm

What's the story Investing in mutual funds is a smart way to grow wealth over time, but navigating the options can feel overwhelming. PhonePe simplifies the process, offering a user-friendly platform to explore and invest in the best SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) funds. SIPs are essential for disciplined investing, enabling you to build wealth gradually with manageable contributions. Here's a quick guide on how to find the best SIP funds on PhonePe and why they are a must for your financial goals.

User experience

How to view or invest in SIPs?

PhonePe makes exploring SIPs effortless with its curated list of top-rated funds. Simply open the app, navigate to the "Wealth" category on the home screen, and select "Best SIP Funds." Instantly, you'll gain access to detailed information about the best-performing SIP options, all designed to help you make informed investment decisions with ease. To make an investment, tap on the fund, enter the amount you want to invest, fill in your PAN number, add additional details, and confirm the payment.

Investment flexibility

Diverse investment options and low initial investment

PhonePe provides diverse investment options tailored to various risk appetites and financial goals. Users can explore SIP funds, tax-saving funds, hybrid funds, and more based on their preferences. With a minimal initial investment starting at just ₹100, the platform is an appealing choice, especially for beginners venturing into the world of investing.