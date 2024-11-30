Summarize Simplifying... In short Buying car insurance through PhonePe is a breeze.

Simply input your car details, select your preferred plan, and fill in the owner's details to make a payment.

PhonePe offers a range of car insurance plans

Want to buy car insurance through PhonePe? Follow these steps

By Akash Pandey 04:41 pm Nov 30, 2024

What's the story PhonePe makes it convenient to buy car insurance directly through its app. The platform allows you to compare different policies, select the one that suits your needs, and complete the purchase quickly, all without the need for extensive paperwork. Here's a quick guide on how to buy car insurance via PhonePe.

Process

Steps to get car insurance

Launch PhonePe, scroll down to the "Insurance" section, and tap "Car." Enter your private car number, and click on "Submit." Next, verify the details of your car including the variant, model registration year, usage purpose, whether your policy has expired, and if you made any claim in last policy. Now, click on "View Plans," and select your preferred plan to check details or customize it. Press "Continue" to fill in the owner's details and previous policy information and make payment.

Documents

Where can you find your policy document?

After purchasing an insurance policy, you'll receive the complete policy document directly in your registered email. This document contains all essential details about your policy. Additionally, for easy access and convenience, your policy information is readily available within the PhonePe app, ensuring you can view and manage your coverage anytime, anywhere.