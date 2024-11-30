Summarize Simplifying... In short To customize your JioCinema experience, tap the profile icon, select "Content Age Rating", and choose from options like U, U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A.

JioCinema offers 5 different age ratings

How to set content age rating for your JioCinema account?

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:18 pm Nov 30, 202404:18 pm

What's the story Reliance's JioCinema is one of India's top streaming platforms, offering a wide variety of content across different age ratings. Users can choose from different content age ratings suitable for their profile such as U, U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A. Let us have a look at how you can customize your viewing experience.

User guide

How to set the ratings?

To personalize your JioCinema experience, open the app and tap on the profile icon at the top right corner of the screen. Next, select " Content Age Rating" at the bottom of the display. Clicking on it will show various options like U, U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A, with a box for checkmarks besides each of them. Select the ones you like, and click on "Save" to register your preferences.

List

What do the ratings suggest?

As the names suggest, U-rated content is suitable for all ages, U/A 7+ for seven and above, U/A 13+ for 13 and above, and U/A 16+ for 16-year-old and above. Finally, A-rated content is ideal for adults aged 18 and above.