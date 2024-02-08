January also saw the number of SIP accounts reach an all-time high of 791.71 lakh

SIP inflows surpass Rs. 18,000cr for first time in January

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:53 pm Feb 08, 202406:53 pm

What's the story Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) reached a record-breaking Rs. 18,838.33 crore in January, as per the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). It is a significant increase from December's SIP inflow of Rs. 17,610.16 crore. Additionally, the asset base for SIPs experienced a 3.12% growth, reaching Rs. 10.26 lakh crore in January, up from Rs. 9.95 lakh crore in December.

Other records

Highest ever SIP accounts and new registrations

January also saw the number of SIP accounts reach an all-time high of 791.71 lakh, up from 763.65 lakh in December. New SIP registrations also hit a new milestone with 51.84 lakh registrations, compared to 40.32 lakh in December. The average assets under management (AUM) for mutual funds stood at Rs. 52.89 lakh crore in January, up from Rs. 51.09 lakh crore in December.

Wealth creation

Retail mutual fund folios also touched a new high

Mutual fund folios reached a record high of 16,95,59,182 in January, up from 16,48,90,272 in December. Retail mutual fund folios, which include equity, hybrid and solution-oriented schemes, also reached a record high of 13,56,80,462 in January, compared to 13,18,55,261 in December. The retail AUM stood at Rs. 29.88 lakh crore with an average AUM of 29.56 lakh crore. AMFI Chief Executive Venkat Chalasani said the surge in SIP accounts underscores the unwavering commitment of investors toward disciplined wealth creation.