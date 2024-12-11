Summarize Simplifying... In short The iconic film 'Teesri Kasam', despite its initial commercial failure, is now celebrated for its emotional depth and stellar performances by Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman.

The film's producer, Shailendra, suffered heavy financial losses and sadly passed away before the film received a National Film Award in 1967.

'Teesri Kasam' was released in 1966

'Raj Kapoor 100': When he charged ₹1 for 'Teesri Kasam'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:57 pm Dec 11, 2024

What's the story Despite boasting a formidable cast of Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman, the 1966 film Teesri Kasam tanked at the box office. Directed by Basu Bhattacharya and produced by lyricist Shailendra, the film is now a classic despite its initial commercial failure. Interestingly, Kapoor agreed to work in the film for just ₹1 owing to his close relationship with Shailendra. As the Kapoor family prepares to celebrate the showman's centenary on Saturday, and 'Raj Kapoor 100'—film festival, let's revisit Teesri Kasam.

Unpaid role

Rehman agreed to work without payment for 'Teesri Kasam'

In her book—Conversations with Waheeda Rehman—with Nasreen Munni Kabir, Rehman revealed Shailendra didn't have the budget to pay her. When he tearfully confessed this, she assured him they would never discuss money. Despite these sacrifices by the lead actors, Teesri Kasam wasn't a commercial success upon its release. The film's music album was a hit, with songs by Shankar-Jaikishan with lyrics penned by Shailendra and Hasrat Jaipuri.

Financial loss

'Teesri Kasam's failure led to Shailendra's financial downfall

The failure of the movie plunged producer Shailendra into heavy financial losses. Tragically, he passed away in December 1966—before the film was recognized with a National Film Award in 1967. The film was based on a story called Maare Gaye Gulfam by Phanishwar Nath Renu and was Bhattacharya's directorial debut.

Film criticism

Kapoor's dissatisfaction with 'Teesri Kasam' and its legacy

Reportedly, Kapoor was unhappy with the tragic ending of Teesri Kasam and urged Shailendra to change it. But the producer stood his ground. In a 1970s interview, Kapoor openly criticized the film saying he didn't like it. After almost 57 years of its release, Teesri Kasam is now appreciated for its emotional depth and stellar performances by Kapoor and Rehman.