Aamir Khan to resurrect his ambitious 'Mahabharata' project: Report

By Isha Sharma 10:43 am Nov 24, 202410:43 am

What's the story Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly planning to revive his ambitious project, a film adaptation of the epic Mahabharat. The actor had shelved the venture earlier due to various reasons including director SS Rajamouli's interest in a similar project. However, sources told Zoom that Khan is now ready to breathe new life into this dream project.

Khan's role remains uncertain

While Khan had initially shown interest in playing Lord Krishna, it remains unclear if he will take on the role. The film adaptation is likely to be an expensive affair considering its grand scale. The actor is also said to be keen on casting only A-list actors for this project. He had initially earmarked the years 2019-2020 for this venture but went ahead with other projects like Laal Singh Chaddha when it didn't materialize.

What Khan has said about the project previously

Khan earlier told PTI, "The project is huge. It is a dream project for me. But if I decide today that I am making it, I will have to give 20 years to it." "This is why I am scared, if I say yes and decide to make it, five years will go only in research and then to execute it.... the material is very exciting for me." Khan is currently busy with Sitaare Zameen Par, also starring Genelia Deshmukh.