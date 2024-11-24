Summarize Simplifying... In short The Tamil film 'Kanguva', featuring a star-studded cast including Disha Patani and Deol, has nearly reached the ₹70cr mark in its 10th day at the box office.

Despite a slight dip in earnings during the first weekdays post-release, the film managed to bounce back, recording a 20.16% occupancy rate on its second Saturday.

'Kanguva' is currently running in theaters

'Kanguva' sees slight improvement, nears ₹70cr mark

Nov 24, 2024

What's the story The Tamil action-fantasy drama Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has seen a slight increase in its box office collection on the second Saturday. Although the film opened to a strong ₹24cr on November 14, it received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. While the story didn't impress the audience, Suriya's acting skills were praised.

Earnings report

'Kanguva' earned ₹1.10cr on Day 10, net collection at ₹66.10cr

Per Sacnilk, Kanguva raked in ₹1.10cr on its 10th day in theaters, taking the total net collection to an impressive ₹66.10cr. The film witnessed a dip in earnings on the first weekdays after its release but managed to recover a bit by the second Saturday. On Day 10, it recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 20.16% across different show timings throughout the day.

Film details

'Kanguva' boasts a star-studded cast and experienced production team

Kanguva stars an ensemble cast of Disha Patani, Deol, Aarash Shah, Karthik Sivakumar, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Siva and produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati. Despite mixed reviews and an inconsistent box office run, the film is expected to cross the ₹70cr mark soon.