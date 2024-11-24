'Kanguva' sees slight improvement, nears ₹70cr mark
The Tamil action-fantasy drama Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has seen a slight increase in its box office collection on the second Saturday. Although the film opened to a strong ₹24cr on November 14, it received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. While the story didn't impress the audience, Suriya's acting skills were praised.
'Kanguva' earned ₹1.10cr on Day 10, net collection at ₹66.10cr
Per Sacnilk, Kanguva raked in ₹1.10cr on its 10th day in theaters, taking the total net collection to an impressive ₹66.10cr. The film witnessed a dip in earnings on the first weekdays after its release but managed to recover a bit by the second Saturday. On Day 10, it recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 20.16% across different show timings throughout the day.
'Kanguva' boasts a star-studded cast and experienced production team
Kanguva stars an ensemble cast of Disha Patani, Deol, Aarash Shah, Karthik Sivakumar, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Siva and produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati. Despite mixed reviews and an inconsistent box office run, the film is expected to cross the ₹70cr mark soon.