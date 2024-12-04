Summarize Simplifying... In short In a tribute to the iconic Indian filmmaker Raj Kapoor, a film festival will screen his most celebrated works at just ₹100 per ticket.

Watch Raj Kapoor's films in theaters this December

'Raj Kapoor 100': Watch his films for ₹100 in theaters

By Tanvi Gupta 05:05 pm Dec 04, 202405:05 pm

What's the story In honor of legendary Indian filmmaker, actor, and producer Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, a grand retrospective Raj Kapoor 100 - Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman is being organized. The event is a collaboration between R.K. Films, the Film Heritage Foundation, and the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC). It will showcase 10 iconic films by Kapoor in 135 cinemas across 40 cities in India from December 13-15. Here are the details.

Fondly called "The Greatest Showman," Kapoor is one of India's most influential filmmakers. His films struck a chord worldwide, especially in the Soviet Union, where he is still a celebrated name. Kapoor was awarded the Padma Bhushan (1971), the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1988), and many Filmfare Awards. His films Awaara and Boot Polish were in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, and Jagte Raho won the Crystal Globe at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Inclusive pricing

Affordable tickets to promote inclusivity in Kapoor's tribute

In a move aimed at making the celebration as inclusive as possible, tickets for the screenings will be priced at just ₹100 at all participating cinemas. The pricing strategy is a nod to the accessibility and inclusivity that Kapoor championed through his films. The screenings will be held at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas, ensuring audiences can experience this tribute in state-of-the-art venues across the nation.

Film selection

Festival to feature Kapoor's most celebrated works

The festival will feature Kapoor's most iconic works, covering nearly four decades. The chosen films are Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). The films encapsulate Kapoor's journey through post-Partition India, the aspirations of the common man, and the rural-urban divide.

Family tribute

Kapoor family expressed pride and admiration for Raj

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, son of the late filmmaker, said, "Raj Kapoor was not just a filmmaker; he was a visionary who shaped the emotional landscape of Indian cinema." His grandson, actor Ranbir Kapoor added, "Our generation stands on the shoulders of a giant whose films captured the spirit of their time and gave a voice to the common man over decades."

