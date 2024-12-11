Summarize Simplifying... In short The Kapoor family recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presenting him with mementos of the legendary Raj Kapoor.

The festival will feature screenings of 10 iconic Raj Kapoor films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas in India, emphasizing the importance of preserving his legacy.

PM Modi meets Kapoor family members

'Humbled': Kapoor family meets PM ahead of 'Raj Kapoor 100'

By Isha Sharma 01:08 pm Dec 11, 202401:08 pm

What's the story The Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh, and Karisma Kapoor, among others, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The meeting was held ahead of the upcoming Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival. The event is being organized to celebrate the centennial birth anniversary of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Heartfelt gesture

Kapoor family presented PM Modi with special mementos

During the meeting, the Kapoor family presented PM Modi with special mementos of Raj, preserved by Armaan Jain. Pictures from the event show Ranbir and Jain handing over these gifts to a visibly delighted PM Modi. The family later took to social media to share pictures from this meeting, expressing joy at meeting the Prime Minister.

Social media post

'Deeply humbled and honored'

Several members of the Kapoor clan wrote on Instagram, "We are deeply humbled and honored to have been invited by the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor." "Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us." PM Modi also signed special autographs for Kareena's sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Upcoming event

Kapoor family to celebrate Raj Kapoor's centenary with film festival

The actors also revealed details about the Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival, which will take place on December 13-15. They said, "As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji's artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honor the timeless impact of his legacy." 10 iconic films of Raj Kapoor will be screened across 40 cities and 135 cinemas in India.

Film preservation

Ranbir emphasized importance of preserving Raj's legacy

At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024, Ranbir spoke about the importance of keeping his grandfather's legacy alive. He said, "It's important we remember our roots—not just Raj Kapoor, but so many filmmakers and artists who have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema." Classics like Aag, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, and Mera Naam Joker will be screened at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas across India.