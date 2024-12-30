Keanu Reeves's stolen watches, including ₹7.7L Rolex, found in Chile
In a major breakthrough, Chilean police have reportedly recovered three luxury watches of Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves. The timepieces were among a collection stolen from the John Wick star's Los Angeles home in late 2023. They were reportedly found nearly 8,047km away in Santiago, Chile during police raids related to local burglaries. The operation was carried out jointly with US law enforcement officials.
Engraved Rolex Submariner among recovered items
One of the recovered items is a Rolex Submariner watch, worth an astounding $9,000 (approximately ₹7.7 lakh). The timepiece features Reeves's first name engraved on its band along with the inscription "2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five," CNN Chile reported. This particular model is believed to be similar to those gifted by Reeves to stuntmen involved in John Wick: Chapter 4 in 2021.
Investigation continues into Reeves's home burglary
The investigation into the 2023 burglary at Reeves's residence remains ongoing. During the incident, a group of masked men reportedly broke into his home by smashing a window and stole various items including a gun. A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the raid, but his identity remains undisclosed. Chilean authorities continue to collaborate with US law enforcement officials to further establish links between the recovered items and this robbery.