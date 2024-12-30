Summarize Simplifying... In short Keanu Reeves's stolen watches, including a ₹7.7L Rolex, have been found in Chile.

The Rolex, engraved with Reeves's name and a thank you note for his work in John Wick: Chapter 4, was among the items stolen during a 2023 burglary at his home.

The investigation continues, with a 21-year-old suspect arrested and authorities working to link the recovered items to the robbery.

Keanu Reeves's stolen watches, including ₹7.7L Rolex, found in Chile

By Tanvi Gupta 01:33 pm Dec 30, 202401:33 pm

What's the story In a major breakthrough, Chilean police have reportedly recovered three luxury watches of Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves. The timepieces were among a collection stolen from the John Wick star's Los Angeles home in late 2023. They were reportedly found nearly 8,047km away in Santiago, Chile during police raids related to local burglaries. The operation was carried out jointly with US law enforcement officials.

Watch details

Engraved Rolex Submariner among recovered items

One of the recovered items is a Rolex Submariner watch, worth an astounding $9,000 (approximately ₹7.7 lakh). The timepiece features Reeves's first name engraved on its band along with the inscription "2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five," CNN Chile reported. This particular model is believed to be similar to those gifted by Reeves to stuntmen involved in John Wick: Chapter 4 in 2021.

Ongoing probe

Investigation continues into Reeves's home burglary

The investigation into the 2023 burglary at Reeves's residence remains ongoing. During the incident, a group of masked men reportedly broke into his home by smashing a window and stole various items including a gun. A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the raid, but his identity remains undisclosed. Chilean authorities continue to collaborate with US law enforcement officials to further establish links between the recovered items and this robbery.