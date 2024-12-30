Summarize Simplifying... In short Rebel Wilson tied the knot with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, in a special ceremony in Sydney, allowing Wilson's 94-year-old grandmother to attend.

Agruma, a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing and luxury jewelry designer, and Wilson, after a romantic journey that began in June 2022, also co-founded a loungewear brand, R&R Club.

By Tanvi Gupta 01:14 pm Dec 30, 202401:14 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson and fashion designer Ramona Agruma have celebrated their love once again, this time with a "legal wedding" in Sydney. The ceremony occurred just three months after their extravagant Italian nuptials. The intimate event was held at a harbourside location and officiated by Wilson's sister, Liberty. "My sister Liberty officiated our legal wedding in Sydney!," the 44-year-old actor announced on Instagram. Here's everything about Wilson's partner, Agruma.

Family presence

Wilson's grandmother attended the Sydney wedding

The Sydney wedding was especially important for Wilson as it enabled her 94-year-old grandmother, Gar, to be present. "It meant my 94-year-old grandmother Gar could come which was very special to us to have her included and it just felt right to do it in my hometown!," she wrote on Instagram. The actor also shared a number of pictures from the occasion, showing herself in a ruffled pink dress and Agruma in a cream outfit.

Relationship journey

Wilson and Agruma's love story: A timeline

Wilson and Agruma's relationship came to light in June 2022 when they posted pictures from their first vacation together in Sardinia, Italy. The place is particularly special for the couple as it was also the location of their first wedding in September. After dating for seven months, they got engaged at Disneyland. "We said YES!," Wilson wrote on Instagram with photos in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. The same month, they welcomed a baby girl named Royce through a surrogate.

Details

All about Agruma

Agruma is the founder and designer of Lemon Ve Limon, a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand. It was established in 2021. In addition, Agruma founded DeLys, a luxury jewelry brand, in 2013, where she served as the creative director, according to her X/Twitter bio. While the exact timeline of Agruma and Wilson's relationship is unclear, it's worth noting that Wilson's Pitch Perfect 2 co-star, Hailee Steinfeld, wore DeLys jewelry at the movie's 2015 premiere—could this be a coincidence?

Clothing brand

Wilson and Agruma launched a loungewear brand

In November 2022, Wilson and her clothing designer wife launched R&R Club, a loungewear brand. The debut collection featured a white hoodie and sweatpants set, both embroidered with the R&R Club logo. Meanwhile, alongside her entrepreneurial ventures, Agruma also works as a brand ambassador for Bee Goddess, a luxury jewelry brand known for its handcrafted pieces made in Istanbul.