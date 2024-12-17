Diljit clarifies 'no shows in India' statement, then deletes post
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently captivating audiences across India with his Dil-Luminati tour, recently made headlines with a bold statement. During his Chandigarh performance, he criticized the state of India's concert infrastructure, declaring he wouldn't perform in the country until conditions improved. However, on Tuesday, he posted a clarification on social media, only to delete it shortly afterward. Here's what happened.
Dosanjh's initial statement on concert infrastructure
During his Chandigarh performance on December 14, Dosanjh slammed India for not having proper facilities for live shows. He said he wanted to perform with an audience surrounding him and wouldn't perform in India until that happened. In a clip from the concert, he said, "Here we don't have the infrastructure for live shows...I'll try next time that the stage is at the center so that you can be around it."
Singer clarified his statement on social media
On Tuesday, Dosanjh took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his earlier remarks. Sharing a tweet that read, "BIG NEWS: Diljit Dosanjh announces he won't do shows in India due to poor concert infrastructure," he responded, "Nope...I said CHD ch Venue di Prob. C (I said the problem was with the venue in Chandigarh)." He added that till he finds a suitable venue in Chandigarh, he won't plan another show there.
Take a look at this now-deleted post
Dosanjh's post was later removed from social media
However, soon after posting his clarification, Dosanjh deleted it from his social media account. This only added to the confusion over his initial statement on concert infrastructure in India. It is still unclear why he deleted the post and if he still stands by his original remarks. Meanwhile, Dosanjh is on a multi-city tour in India, which has received a positive response, with shows selling out in minutes. It will end in Guwahati on December 29.