Summarize Simplifying... In short Singer Diljit Dosanjh recently clarified his statement about not performing in India due to poor concert infrastructure, stating the issue was specifically with the venue in Chandigarh.

However, he later deleted this clarification from his social media, causing further confusion.

Despite this controversy, his ongoing multi-city tour in India is receiving a positive response with shows selling out in minutes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Diljit Dosanjh has deleted his clarification post

Diljit clarifies 'no shows in India' statement, then deletes post

By Tanvi Gupta 04:38 pm Dec 17, 202404:38 pm

What's the story Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently captivating audiences across India with his Dil-Luminati tour, recently made headlines with a bold statement. During his Chandigarh performance, he criticized the state of India's concert infrastructure, declaring he wouldn't perform in the country until conditions improved. However, on Tuesday, he posted a clarification on social media, only to delete it shortly afterward. Here's what happened.

Initial remarks

Dosanjh's initial statement on concert infrastructure

During his Chandigarh performance on December 14, Dosanjh slammed India for not having proper facilities for live shows. He said he wanted to perform with an audience surrounding him and wouldn't perform in India until that happened. In a clip from the concert, he said, "Here we don't have the infrastructure for live shows...I'll try next time that the stage is at the center so that you can be around it."

Statement clarification

Singer clarified his statement on social media

On Tuesday, Dosanjh took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his earlier remarks. Sharing a tweet that read, "BIG NEWS: Diljit Dosanjh announces he won't do shows in India due to poor concert infrastructure," he responded, "Nope...I said CHD ch Venue di Prob. C (I said the problem was with the venue in Chandigarh)." He added that till he finds a suitable venue in Chandigarh, he won't plan another show there.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this now-deleted post

Post deletion

Dosanjh's post was later removed from social media

However, soon after posting his clarification, Dosanjh deleted it from his social media account. This only added to the confusion over his initial statement on concert infrastructure in India. It is still unclear why he deleted the post and if he still stands by his original remarks. Meanwhile, Dosanjh is on a multi-city tour in India, which has received a positive response, with shows selling out in minutes. It will end in Guwahati on December 29.