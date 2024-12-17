Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a lukewarm theatrical response, the film 'Red One' has found success on Prime Video.

The action-comedy, featuring a security chief and a hacker saving Santa Claus, has been well-received by audiences, despite mixed reviews from critics.

What's the story Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans's Christmas-themed film Red One has broken a new record on Amazon Prime Video. The movie drew an unprecedented 50 million viewers worldwide in its opening weekend on the streaming platform, over the course of four days. This makes it the most-watched film debut ever for Amazon MGM Studios on Prime Video.

Box office performance

'Red One' overcame modest theatrical run

Despite its record-breaking success on Prime Video, Red One had a modest theatrical run. The film, which was produced on a hefty budget of $250 million, only managed to rake in $32 million in the US last month. However, Kevin Wilson, Amazon MGM's head of theatrical distribution, previously justified this strategy by stating that the value of such movies is different for their business model.

Reception

'Red One' received mixed reviews but audience approval

Despite mixed reviews from critics, with a 33% "rotten" average on Rotten Tomatoes, Red One was a hit among audiences. The film received an A- grade from CinemaScore, a moviegoer pollster. The PG-13 holiday action comedy continues to screen worldwide on over 3,000 screens in North America and 3,300 screens internationally.

Film synopsis

'Red One' plot and production details

Red One follows the story of Johnson's character, Callum Drift, who heads North Pole security. He reluctantly teams up with Evans's character, a mischievous hacker named Jack O'Malley, to rescue a kidnapped Santa Claus before Christmas. The film also stars Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel, and J.K. Simmons in key roles. It was directed by Jake Kasdan from a screenplay by Chris Morgan.

Official statement

Amazon MGM Studios head expressed gratitude for 'Red One' success

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, thanked the audience for their response to Red One. She said, "Given the audience response to Red One both in theaters and on Prime Video, the film will clearly be a perennial holiday favorite for years to come." Salke also lauded the strategy of a theatrical release and marketing campaign that drove audiences to theaters and created awareness for viewers who would eventually tune in on Prime Video.