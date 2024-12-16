Summarize Simplifying... In short Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, after a successful Chandigarh concert, has announced he won't perform in India until certain conditions improve.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently on 'Dil-Luminati Tour'

Diljit Dosanjh won't perform in India until this improves

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:27 pm Dec 16, 2024

What's the story Renowned Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has announced he won't perform in India until the country develops adequate concert infrastructure. The statement was made during his recent concert in Chandigarh as part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour. He said he wanted to perform with an audience surrounding him and added he would refrain from performing in India until this is possible. Videos of him making this announcement quickly went viral.

Concert highlights

'Chandigarh was magical': Dosanjh on his recent concert

Dosanjh's Chandigarh concert was a blockbuster, with fans even climbing trees to catch a glimpse of their favorite star. Imtiaz Ali, the director of Dosanjh's recent film Chamkila, posted clips from the event on Instagram, showcasing the crowd's excitement. Dosanjh also sang a song from Chamkila at the concert and posted snippets from the night, calling it "magical." Notably, Dosanjh played famous Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila in the Netflix film.

Responsible performance

Dosanjh's compliance with CCPCR advisory

Before the Chandigarh concert, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) had advised Dosanjh to refrain from performing alcohol-themed songs. The advisory specifically mentioned songs like Patiala Peg, 5 Tara, and Case. Despite this restriction, the concert was well-received by fans who showered him with praise on social media. One fan commented, "Dil Jeet liya Bhai aapke Songs ne," while another called him "G.O.A.T."

Upcoming concerts

Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati' tour to continue in other cities

Despite his announcement, Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with performances in Mumbai on December 19 and Guwahati on December 29. The tour has been a significant part of Dosanjh's career, showcasing his versatility as an artist and performer. However, following this world tour, chances of the global star's return to his home country remain cloudy with the latest statement.