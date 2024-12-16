Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian artist Hanumankind has released an exclusive track, "The Game Don't Stop", inspired by the popular series 'Squid Game'.

The song, which reflects the intense survival challenges of the show, is accompanied by a music video that presents Squid Game with a desi twist, making it more relatable for Indian viewers.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated 'Squid Game' Season 2, featuring returning and new cast members, is set to premiere on December 26. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Game Don't Stop' is out now

'Squid Game 2' gets desi touch; Hanumankind drops exclusive track

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:20 pm Dec 16, 202402:20 pm

What's the story To celebrate the highly-anticipated release of Squid Game Season 2, Netflix India has dropped an electrifying anthem titled The Game Don't Stop. The track is a collaboration between Indian artists Hanumankind, Kalmi, and Parimal Shais. It provides a unique Indian take on the popular Korean series and is defined by its energy, grit, and unrelenting determination.

Anthem details

'The Game Don't Stop' captures essence of 'Squid Game'

The Game Don't Stop showcases Hanumankind's signature style, which we know from his viral hit Big Dawgs. His lyrics in the anthem paint a vivid picture of the unrelenting nature of Squid Game's challenges and every player's frantic fight for survival. The song comes with a music video that reimagines Squid Game through a desi lens, honoring the show while making it more relatable for Indian audiences.

Upcoming season

'Squid Game' Season 2 to stream from December 26

Squid Game Season 2, which premieres on December 26, will bring back fan-favorite characters Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-Joon). The new season will also feature a new ensemble cast including Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, and Jo Yu-ri. At the Los Angeles premiere, Lee teased "games within games" and "psychological warfare," adding to the already high anticipation for the new episodes.

Artist's influence

Hanumankind's global impact and 'Squid Game' connection

Notably, Hanumankind had previously made waves worldwide with his viral hit Big Dawgs, which made it to the Top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 and peaked at No. 57 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song gained additional fame after K-pop star Sunghoon of ENHYPEN performed a dance cover. This Indian musicians-Squid Game collaboration highlights the increasing global recognition of Indian talent in mainstream entertainment.